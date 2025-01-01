CiCCI

CiCCI is a class intended for using the Commodity Channel Index technical indicator.

Description

CiCCI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Commodity Channel Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiCCI: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiCCI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method