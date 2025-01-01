MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCSeriesPeriodDescription NameBuffersTotalTimeframeSymbolPeriodRefreshCurrentBufferSizeBufferResizeRefreshPeriodDescription PeriodDescription Gets the string representation of the specified ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. string PeriodDescription( const int val=0 // value ) Parameters val=0 [in] Value to convert. Return Value The string representation of the specified ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. Note If the value is not specified or equal to zero,the timeframe of timeseries or indicator is transformed into a string. Refresh CPriceSeries