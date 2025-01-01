DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCSeriesPeriodDescription 

PeriodDescription

Gets the string representation of the specified ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

string  PeriodDescription(
   const int  val=0      // value
   )

Parameters

val=0

[in]  Value to convert.

Return Value

The string representation of the specified ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

Note

If the value is not specified or equal to zero,the timeframe of timeseries or indicator is transformed into a string.