GetData

Gets the specified element of the specified buffer of the indicator. Refresh() should be called for working with recent data before using the method.

double GetData(

const int buffer_num,

const int index

) const

Parameters

buffer_num

[in] Indicator buffer number.

index

[in] Indicator buffer element index.

Return Value

value - success, EMPTY_VALUE - cannot receive the data.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator's buffer by starting position and number.

int GetData(

const int start_pos,

const int count,

const int buffer_num,

double& buffer[]

) const

Parameters

start_pos

[in] Starting position of the indicator buffer.

count

[in] Number of indicator buffer elements.

buffer_num

[in] Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified indicator buffer - success, otherwise -1.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start time and number.

int GetData(

const datetime start_time,

const int count,

const int buffer_num,

double& buffer[]

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Indicator buffer element starting time.

count

[in] Number of indicator buffer elements.

buffer_num

[in] Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified buffer, otherwise -1.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start and end time.

int GetData(

const datetime start_time,

const datetime stop_time,

const int buffer_num,

double& buffer[]

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Indicator buffer initial element time.

stop_time

[in] Indicator buffer end element time.

buffer_num

[in] Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified buffer - success, otherwise -1.