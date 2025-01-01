DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorGetData 

GetData

Gets the specified element of the specified buffer of the indicator. Refresh() should be called for working with recent data before using the method.

double  GetData(
   const int  buffer_num,     // buffer number
   const int  index           // index
   ) const

Parameters

buffer_num

[in]  Indicator buffer number.

index

[in]  Indicator buffer element index.

Return Value

value - success, EMPTY_VALUE - cannot receive the data.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator's buffer by starting position and number.

int  GetData(
   const int      start_pos,      // position
   const int      count,          // number
   const int      buffer_num,     // buffer number
   double&        buffer[]        // array
   ) const

Parameters

start_pos

[in]  Starting position of the indicator buffer.

count

[in]  Number of indicator buffer elements.

buffer_num

[in]  Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in]  Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified indicator buffer - success, otherwise -1.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start time and number.

int  GetData(
   const datetime  start_time,     // starting time
   const int       count,          // amount
   const int       buffer_num,     // buffer number
   double&         buffer[]        // array
   ) const

Parameters

start_time

[in]  Indicator buffer element starting time.

count

[in]  Number of indicator buffer elements.

buffer_num

[in]  Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in]  Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified buffer, otherwise -1.

GetData

Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start and end time.

int  GetData(
   const datetime  start_time,     // start time
   const datetime  stop_time,      // end time
   const int       buffer_num,     // number of buffer
   double&         buffer[]        // array
   ) const

Parameters

start_time

[in]  Indicator buffer initial element time.

stop_time

[in]  Indicator buffer end element time.

buffer_num

[in]  Number of the indicator buffer.

buffer

[in]  Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

Number of the indicator values received ​​from the specified buffer - success, otherwise -1.