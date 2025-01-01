- Handle
- Status
- FullRelease
- Create
- BufferResize
- BarsCalculated
- GetData
- Refresh
- Minimum
- MinValue
- Maximum
- MaxValue
- MethodDescription
- PriceDescription
- VolumeDescription
- AddToChart
- DeleteFromChart
GetData
Gets the specified element of the specified buffer of the indicator. Refresh() should be called for working with recent data before using the method.
|
double GetData(
Parameters
buffer_num
[in] Indicator buffer number.
index
[in] Indicator buffer element index.
Return Value
value - success, EMPTY_VALUE - cannot receive the data.
GetData
Gets the data from the indicator's buffer by starting position and number.
|
int GetData(
Parameters
start_pos
[in] Starting position of the indicator buffer.
count
[in] Number of indicator buffer elements.
buffer_num
[in] Number of the indicator buffer.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing data.
Return Value
Number of the indicator values received from the specified indicator buffer - success, otherwise -1.
GetData
Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start time and number.
|
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Indicator buffer element starting time.
count
[in] Number of indicator buffer elements.
buffer_num
[in] Number of the indicator buffer.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing data.
Return Value
Number of the indicator values received from the specified buffer, otherwise -1.
GetData
Gets the data from the indicator buffer by start and end time.
|
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Indicator buffer initial element time.
stop_time
[in] Indicator buffer end element time.
buffer_num
[in] Number of the indicator buffer.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing data.
Return Value
Number of the indicator values received from the specified buffer - success, otherwise -1.