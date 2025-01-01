CiMFI
CiMFI is a class intended for using the Money Flow Index technical indicator.
Description
CiMFI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Money Flow Index indicator.
Declaration
class CiMFI: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiMFI
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Returns the volume type to apply
Create
|
Creates the indicator
Data Access
|
Returns the buffer data
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription