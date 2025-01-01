CiMFI

CiMFI is a class intended for using the Money Flow Index technical indicator.

Description

CiMFI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Money Flow Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiMFI: public CIndicator

#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiMFI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Applied Returns the volume type to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method