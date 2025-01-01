CiBands

CiBands is a class intended for using the Bollinger Bands® technical indicator.

Description

CiBands class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Declaration

class CiBands: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiBands

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period MaShift Returns the horizontal shift Deviation Returns the deviation Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Base Returns the buffer element of the base line Upper Returns the buffer element of the upper line Lower Returns the buffer element of the lower line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method