DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiBands 

CiBands

CiBands is a class intended for using the Bollinger Bands® technical indicator.

Description

CiBands class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Declaration

   class CiBands: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiBands

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

MaPeriod

Returns the averaging period

MaShift

Returns the horizontal shift

Deviation

Returns the deviation

Applied

Returns the price type or handle to apply

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Base

Returns the buffer element of the base line

Upper

Returns the buffer element of the upper line

Lower

Returns the buffer element of the lower line

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription