CiBands is a class intended for using the Bollinger Bands® technical indicator.
Description
CiBands class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Bollinger Bands indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiBands: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiBands
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period
|
Returns the horizontal shift
|
Returns the deviation
|
Returns the price type or handle to apply
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer element of the base line
|
Returns the buffer element of the upper line
|
Returns the buffer element of the lower line
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription