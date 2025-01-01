DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsOscillatorsCiDeMarker 

CiDeMarker

CiDeMarker is a class intended for using the DeMarker technical indicator.

Description

CiDeMarker class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the DeMarker indicator.

Declaration

   class CiDeMarker: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiDeMarker

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

MaPeriod

Returns the averaging period

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Main

Returns the buffer data

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription