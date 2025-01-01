CiDeMarker
CiDeMarker is a class intended for using the DeMarker technical indicator.
Description
CiDeMarker class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the DeMarker indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiDeMarker: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiDeMarker
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription