CiDeMarker

CiDeMarker is a class intended for using the DeMarker technical indicator.

Description

CiDeMarker class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the DeMarker indicator.

Declaration

class CiDeMarker: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiDeMarker

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method