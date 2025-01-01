CiMomentum
CiMomentum is a class intended for using the Momentum technical indicator.
Description
CiMomentum class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Momentum indicator.
Declaration
class CiMomentum: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiMomentum
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Returns the object (volume type) to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription