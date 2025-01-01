CiMomentum

CiMomentum is a class intended for using the Momentum technical indicator.

Description

CiMomentum class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Momentum indicator.

Declaration

class CiMomentum: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiMomentum

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Applied Returns the object (volume type) to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method