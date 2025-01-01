DocumentationSections
CiFrAMA

CiFrAMA is a class intended for using the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average technical indicator.

Description

CiFrAMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator.

Declaration

   class CiFrAMA: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiFrAMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

MaPeriod

Returns the averaging period

IndShift

Returns the horizontal shift

Applied

Returns the price type or handle to apply

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Main

Returns the buffer data

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription