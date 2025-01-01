- Handle
- Status
- FullRelease
- Create
- BufferResize
- BarsCalculated
- GetData
- Refresh
- Minimum
- MinValue
- Maximum
- MaxValue
- MethodDescription
- PriceDescription
- VolumeDescription
- AddToChart
- DeleteFromChart
CIndicator
CIndicator는 MQL5 표준 라이브러리의 기술 지표 클래스를 위한 기본 클래스입니다.
Description
CIndicator 클래스는 모든 하위 항목에 대해 일반 MQL5 API 기술 지표 기능에 대한 단순화된 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
|
class CIndicator: public CSeries
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>
|
상속 계층
CIndicator
직계 종속
CiAC, CiAD, CiADX, CiADXWilder, CiAlligator, CiAMA, CiAO, CiATR, CiBands, CiBearsPower, CiBullsPower, CiBWMFI, CiCCI, CiChaikin, CiCustom, CiDEMA, CiDeMarker, CiEnvelopes, CiForce, CiFractals, CiFrAMA, CiGator, CiIchimoku, CiMA, CiMACD, CiMFI, CiMomentum, CiOBV, CiOsMA, CiRSI, CiRVI, CiSAR, CiStdDev, CiStochastic, CiTEMA, CiTriX, CiVIDyA, CiVolumes, CiWPR
그룹별 클래스 메서드
|
Attributes
|
|
지표의 핸들을 가져옵니다.
|
지표의 상태를 가져옵니다.
|
핸들을 해제하는 플래그를 설정합니다.
|
Creation
|
|
지표를 작성합니다
|
새 버퍼 크기를 설정합니다
|
데이터 액세스
|
|
지표 버퍼에서 데이터를 복사합니다
|
데이타 업데이트 메서드
|
|
지표 데이터를 업데이트합니다
|
최소/최대값 찾기
|
|
지정된 범위에서 최소 값의 색인을 가져옵니다.
|
지정된 범위의 최소값을 가져옵니다.
|
지정된 범위에서 최대값 색인을 가져옵니다.
|
지정된 범위에서 최대값을 가져옵니다.
|
열거 전환
|
|
ENUM_MA_METHOD를 문자열로 변환합니다
|
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE를 문자열로 변환합니다
|
ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME를 문자열로 변환합니다
|
차트 작업
|
|
차트에 지표를 추가합니다.
|
차트에서 지표를 삭제합니다
|
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent