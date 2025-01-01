문서화섹션
CIndicator는 MQL5 표준 라이브러리의 기술 지표 클래스를 위한 기본 클래스입니다.

Description

CIndicator 클래스는 모든 하위 항목에 대해 일반 MQL5 API 기술 지표 기능에 대한 단순화된 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CIndicator: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

직계 종속

CiAC, CiAD, CiADX, CiADXWilder, CiAlligator, CiAMA, CiAO, CiATR, CiBands, CiBearsPower, CiBullsPower, CiBWMFI, CiCCI, CiChaikin, CiCustom, CiDEMA, CiDeMarker, CiEnvelopes, CiForce, CiFractals, CiFrAMA, CiGator, CiIchimoku, CiMA, CiMACD, CiMFI, CiMomentum, CiOBV, CiOsMA, CiRSI, CiRVI, CiSAR, CiStdDev, CiStochastic, CiTEMA, CiTriX, CiVIDyA, CiVolumes, CiWPR

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Attributes

 

Handle

지표의 핸들을 가져옵니다.

Status

지표의 상태를 가져옵니다.

FullRelease

핸들을 해제하는 플래그를 설정합니다.

Creation

 

Create

지표를 작성합니다

BufferResize

새 버퍼 크기를 설정합니다

데이터 액세스

 

GetData

지표 버퍼에서 데이터를 복사합니다

데이타 업데이트 메서드

 

Refresh

지표 데이터를 업데이트합니다

최소/최대값 찾기

 

Minimum

지정된 범위에서 최소 값의 색인을 가져옵니다.

MinValue

지정된 범위의 최소값을 가져옵니다.

Maximum

지정된 범위에서 최대값 색인을 가져옵니다.

MaxValue

지정된 범위에서 최대값을 가져옵니다.

열거 전환

 

MethodDescription

ENUM_MA_METHOD를 문자열로 변환합니다

PriceDescription

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE를 문자열로 변환합니다

VolumeDescription

ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME를 문자열로 변환합니다

차트 작업

 

AddToChart

차트에 지표를 추가합니다.

DeleteFromChart

차트에서 지표를 삭제합니다

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent