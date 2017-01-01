DokumentationKategorien
CPieChart

Klasse für das Zeichnen von Kuchendiagrammen.

ccanvas_piechart

Der Code des oben angeführten Bildes ist unten dargestellt.

Beschreibung

Die Methoden, die zu dieser Klasse gehören, sind für Operationen mit Kuchendiagrammen bestimmt: von der Erstellung einer grafischen Ressource bis zur Beschriftung von Segmenten.

Deklaration

   class CPieChart : public CChartCanvas

Überschrift

   #include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CPieChart

Methoden der Klasse

Methode

Aktion

Create

Virtuelle Methode, die eine grafische Ressource erstellt.  

SeriesSet

Setzt die Wertereihe, die auf dem Diagramm angezeigt werden.

ValueAdd

Fügt einen neuen Wert auf das Diagramm (am Ende) hinzu.

ValueInsert

Fügt einen neuen Wert in das Diagramm ein (nach der angegebenen Position).

ValueUpdate

Aktualisiert den Wert auf dem Diagramm (nach der angegebenen Position).

ValueDelete

Löscht einen Wert vom Diagramm (nach der angegebenen Position).

DrawChart

Virtuelle Methode, die das Diagramm und alle dessen Elemente zeichnet.

DrawPie

Zeichnet ein Segment des Diagramms, das einem bestimmten Wert entspricht.                                                        

LabelMake

Generiert das Label des Segments basierend auf seinem Wert und dem ursprünglichen Label.

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CCanvas

CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CChartCanvas

ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

 

Beispiel

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               PieChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using pie chart"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int      Width=600;
input int      Height=450;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
//--- check
   if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)
     {
      Print("Too simple.");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- create chart
   CPieChart pie_chart;
   if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))
     {
      Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   pie_chart.ShowPercent();
//--- draw
   for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));
      Sleep(10);
     }
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable percentage
   pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable descriptors
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- enable all
   pie_chart.ShowLegend();
   pie_chart.ShowValue();
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- or like this
   pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);
   uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();
//--- play with values
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- play with colors
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- rotate
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- finish
   pie_chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Random RGB color                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
uint RandomRGB(void)
  {
   return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
  }