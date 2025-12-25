Kategorien
Alle Indikatoren Experten Bibliotheken Skripte Integration Konvertierung Übersetzung Design Beratung Sonstiges
Gefragte Fähigkeiten
420 neue Aufträge in allen Sprachen
Sortieren nach:
40 - 110 USD
Erstellen eines Expert Advisors mit 4 Indikatoren in 4 Zeiteinheiten (aktualisiert) EINSTIEG FÜR SHORT-HANDEL: WENN DER SH- INDIKATOR EINEN „ROSA“ PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND VORHER ÜBER DEM 5- UND ÜBER DEM 15, 30 MINUTEN-CHART ANZEIGT UND WENN EVENTUELL EIN „GRÜNER“ P-PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND EVENTUELL 5 MINUTEN-CHART ANGEZEIGT WIRD UND WENN IM TPL - INDIKATOR DIE LINIE IM ROTEN BEREICH IM 1- UND EVENTUELL IM 5 MINUTEN-CHART
2 Bewerbungen
30 - 125 USD
Hello, I'm looking for a good mt5 EA who is profitable and can use for prop trading (good risk management), no grid, no heading. I want buy a EA with the source code (mq5 data) because I want brand on my company
2 Bewerbungen
MQL5 Sonstiges
30 - 100 USD
I need an experienced MQL5 developer to convert my complete Pine Script trading strategy into a fully functional MQL5 Expert Advisor. Strategy Overview: MACD crossover signals with EMA200 trend filter Multi-timeframe analysis (current TF + 1H, 2H, 4H, Daily, Weekly) Choppiness Index filter (avoids ranging markets) Consistent trend verification across multiple lookback periods ATR-based stop loss and take profit with
8 Bewerbungen
3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT chart, with no
5 Bewerbungen
MQL5 Experten Forex Debugging eines Roboters/Indikators Optimierung von Strategien Statistik und Mathematik C++ Module von Strategien Python Panels und Dialoge C# Stocks Benutzerdefinierte Grafik Futures MySQL Produktdesign JavaScript Options Java Sammeln von Daten im Internet SQL HTML PHP Hochladen von Daten auf eine Webseite Data mining Erstellung von Texten Übersetzung vonTexten OpenCL ALGLIB PostgreSQL Linux Photoshop R RegExp
3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iOS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT5 chart, with no
1 Bewerbung
MQL5 Design Forex Debugging eines Roboters/Indikators Optimierung von Strategien Statistik und Mathematik C++ Module von Strategien Python Panels und Dialoge C# Stocks Benutzerdefinierte Grafik Futures MySQL Produktdesign JavaScript Options Java Sammeln von Daten im Internet SQL HTML PHP Hochladen von Daten auf eine Webseite Data mining Erstellung von Texten Übersetzung vonTexten OpenCL ALGLIB PostgreSQL Linux Photoshop R RegExp
40 - 110 USD
Erstellen eines Expert Advisors mit 4 Indikatoren in 4 Zeiteinheiten EINSTIEG FÜR SHORT-HANDEL: WENN DER SH- INDIKATOR EINEN „ROSA“ PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND VORHER ÜBER DEM 5- UND ÜBER DEM 15, 30 MINUTEN-CHART ANZEIGT UND WENN EVENTUELL EIN „GRÜNER“ P-PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND EVENTUELL 5 MINUTEN-CHART ANGEZEIGT WIRD UND WENN IM TPL - INDIKATOR DIE LINIE IM ROTEN BEREICH IM 1- UND EVENTUELL IM 5 MINUTEN-CHART ANGEZEIGT
2 Bewerbungen
50 - 150 USD
EA-Beschreibung (MT4/MT5) Ich suche einen einfachen EA , der für mich nur das Order-Handling übernimmt – keine automatische Strategie , sondern nur die Ausführung meiner Vorgaben. Grundfunktion Der EA soll: nur dann einen Trade eröffnen , wenn ich ihm die Parameter vorgebe keine eigenen Signale berechnen auf jedem Symbol laufen können (Forex, Indizes, Gold etc.) Ich möchte folgende Werte manuell im EA einstellen
13 Bewerbungen
MQL5 Experten
Revision of the EA “Buy_Positive_V1.05" (persönlicher Auftrag)
300 - 500 USD
Hy Taher, I hope you are well. Perhaps you remember me. You programmed an EA for me at the beginning of 2023. The last version was “Buy_Positive_V1.05.” I have a small change to make. The strategy,... remains the same. My strategies 13 and 14+ also remain the same. Orders 1-12 are only “buy” orders. I would like to be able to open order 10 with a sell, for example. TP, SL, and strategy remain the same. Only order 10
1 Bewerbung
MQL5 Indikatoren Experten
40 - 140 USD
Erstellen eines Expert Advisors mit 4 Indikatoren in 4 Zeiteinheiten (aktualisiert) EINSTIEG FÜR SHORT-HANDEL: WENN DER S- INDIKATOR EINEN „ROSA“ PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND VORHER ÜBER DEM 5- UND ÜBER DEM 15, 30 MINUTEN-CHART ANZEIGT UND WENN EVENTUELL EIN „GRÜNER“ P-PUNKT ÜBER DEM 1- UND EVENTUELL 5 MINUTEN-CHART ANGEZEIGT WIRD UND WENN IM TPL - INDIKATOR DIE LINIE IM ROTEN BEREICH IM 1- UND EVENTUELL IM 5 MINUTEN-CHART
5 Bewerbungen
MTF Double Bands indicator (persönlicher Auftrag)
150 - 300 USD
MTF Bands Indicator Non repaint or lagging Code an MT5 indicator according to the Pictures. Must be MTF, HTF, LFT and Trading timeframe. Trading timeframe Shows current and HTF Bands. Use Bands like LWMA, SMA, T3, EMA , Ahrens………all the Type MA‘s available in the Settings, they are all non repaint. Half lenght ATR or Deviation-Setting ATR period Deviation Multiplayer Smoothing Look back how many candles in percent
1 Bewerbung
MQL5 Indikatoren Forex Stocks Futures