DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

Aktualisiert den Wert des Deskriptors der Reihe (nach der angegebenen Position).

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // Index
   const string  descr,  // Wert
   )

Parameter

pos

[in] Index der Reihe — die Nummer, unter welcher sie hinzugefügt wurde, ab 0.

descr

[in] Wert des Deskriptors.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls — false.