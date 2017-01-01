DocumentaçãoSeções
CPieChart

Classe para construir gráficos de pizza.

ccanvas_piechart

O código da imagem acima está abaixo.

Descrição

Os métodos incluídos nesta classe são projetados para trabalhar em tempo integral com o gráfico de pizza, desde a criação do design gráfico até aos textos dos segmentos.

Declaração

   class CPieChart : public CChartCanvas

Cabeçalho

   #include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CPieChart

Métodos de classe

Método

Ação

Create

Método virtual que cria um recurso gráfico.  

SeriesSet

Define a série de valores que serão apresentados no gráfico.

ValueAdd

Adiciona um novo valor no gráfico (na extremidade).

ValueInsert

Insere um novo valor no gráfico (numa determinada posição).

ValueUpdate

Atualiza o valor no gráfico (numa determinada posição).

ValueDelete

Remove o valor no gráfico (numa determinada posição).

DrawChart

Método virtual que executa a renderização do gráfico e todos seus elementos.

DrawPie

Desenha um segmento - do gráfico - que corresponde a um determinado valor.                                                        

LabelMake

Gera um rótulo de segmento com base em seus valores e rótulo original.

Métodos herdados da classe CCanvas

CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet

Métodos herdados da classe CChartCanvas

ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

 

Exemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               PieChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using pie chart"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int      Width=600;
input int      Height=450;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
//--- check
   if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)
     {
      Print("Too simple.");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- create chart
   CPieChart pie_chart;
   if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))
     {
      Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   pie_chart.ShowPercent();
//--- draw
   for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));
      Sleep(10);
     }
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable percentage
   pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable descriptors
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- enable all
   pie_chart.ShowLegend();
   pie_chart.ShowValue();
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- or like this
   pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);
   uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();
//--- play with values
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- play with colors
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- rotate
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- finish
   pie_chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Random RGB color                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
uint RandomRGB(void)
  {
   return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
  }