//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| PieChartSample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| http://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "http://www.mql5.com"

#property description "Example of using pie chart"

//---

#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| inputs |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input int Width=600;

input int Height=450;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart(void)

{

//--- check

if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)

{

Print("Too simple.");

return(-1);

}

//--- create chart

CPieChart pie_chart;

if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))

{

Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());

return(-1);

}

pie_chart.ShowPercent();

//--- draw

for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)

{

pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));

Sleep(10);

}

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable legend

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable legend

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable legend

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable legend

pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable percentage

pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- disable descriptors

pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- enable all

pie_chart.ShowLegend();

pie_chart.ShowValue();

pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();

Sleep(2000);

//--- or like this

pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);

uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();

//--- play with values

for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)

{

pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- play with colors

for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)

{

pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- rotate

while(!IsStopped())

{

pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);

Sleep(200);

}

//--- finish

pie_chart.Destroy();

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Random RGB color |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

uint RandomRGB(void)

{

return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));

}