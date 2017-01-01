|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PieChartSample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using pie chart"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int Width=600;
input int Height=450;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
{
//--- check
if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)
{
Print("Too simple.");
return(-1);
}
//--- create chart
CPieChart pie_chart;
if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))
{
Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());
return(-1);
}
pie_chart.ShowPercent();
//--- draw
for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)
{
pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));
Sleep(10);
}
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable percentage
pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);
Sleep(2000);
//--- disable descriptors
pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);
Sleep(2000);
//--- enable all
pie_chart.ShowLegend();
pie_chart.ShowValue();
pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();
Sleep(2000);
//--- or like this
pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);
uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();
//--- play with values
for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
{
pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));
Sleep(1000);
}
//--- play with colors
for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
{
pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());
Sleep(1000);
}
//--- rotate
while(!IsStopped())
{
pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);
Sleep(200);
}
//--- finish
pie_chart.Destroy();
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Random RGB color |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
uint RandomRGB(void)
{
return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
}