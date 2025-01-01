DokumentationKategorien
ShowLegend

Setzt den Wert des Flags der Sichtbarkeit für die Legende (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // Wert des Flags
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true —  die Legende ist sichtbar.
  • false — die Legende ist unsichtbar.