Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasPolygon 

Polygon

Zeichnet ein Polygon.

void  Polygon(
   int&        x[],     // Array der X-Koordinaten
   int&        y[],     // Array der Y-Koordinaten
   const uint  clr      // Farbe
   );

Parameter

x[]

[in]  Array der X-Koordinaten des Polygons.

y[]

[in]  Array der Y-Koordinaten des Polygons.

clr

[in]  Farbe in ARGB.