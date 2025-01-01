DokumentationKategorien
Setzt die Schriftflags.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // Flags
   );

Parameter

flags

[in]  Flags von Schrifterstellung. Weitere Informationen zu Flags finden Sie in der Funktionsbeschreibung TextSetFont().

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.