FontSizeSet

Setzt die Schriftgröße.

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // Größe
   );

Parameter

size

[in]  Schriftgröße. Weitere Informationen zu den Besonderheiten der Größenangabe finden Sie in der Funktionsbeschreibung TextSetFont().

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.