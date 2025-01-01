DokumentationKategorien
FontSet

Setzt die aktuelle Schriftart.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // Name
   const int     size,        // Größe
   const uint    flags=0,     // Flags
   const uint    angle=0      // Winkel
   );

Parameter

name

[in]  Schriftname Zum Beispiel "Arial".

size

[in]  Schriftgröße. Weitere Informationen zu den Besonderheiten der Größenangabe finden Sie in der Funktionsbeschreibung TextSetFont().

flags=0

[in]  Flags von Schrifterstellung. Weitere Informationen zu Flags finden Sie in der Funktionsbeschreibung TextSetFont().

angle=0

[in]  Schriftwinkel in zehntel Grads.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.