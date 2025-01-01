DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasFontAngleSet 

FontAngleSet

Setzt den Schriftwinkel.

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // Winkel
   );

Parameter

angle

[in]  Schriftwinkel in zehntel Grads.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.