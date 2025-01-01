DokumentationKategorien
Update

Zeigt Änderungen auf dem Bildschirm.

void  Update(
   const bool  redraw=true      // Flag
   );

Parameter

redraw=true

 Ein Flag das bedeutet, dass der Chart neu gezeichnet werden muss.