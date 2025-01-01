DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasPolygonWu 

PolygonWu

Zeichnet ein Polygon mit Wu's Anti-Aliasing.

void  PolygonWu(
   int&        x[],                // Array der X-Koordinaten
   int&        y[],                // Array der Y-Koordinaten
   const uint  clr,                // Farbe
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // Linienstil
   );

Parameter

x[]

[in]  Array der X-Koordinaten des Polygons.

y[]

[in]  Array der Y-Koordinaten des Polygons.

clr

[in]  Farbe in ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  Linienstil - einer der Enumerationswerte ENUM_LINE_STYLE oder einen benutzerdefinierten Wert.