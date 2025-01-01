DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasPixelGet 

PixelGet

Liest die Farbe des Punktes mit den angegebenen Koordinaten.

uint  PixelGet(
   const int  x,     // X-Koordinate
   const int  y      // Y-Koordinate
   );

Parameter

x

[in]  X-Koordinate des Punktes.

y

[in]  Y-Koordinate des Punktes.

Rückgabewert

Punktfarbe in ARGB.