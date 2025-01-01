DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasFillPolygon 

FillPolygon

Zeichnet ein gefülltes Vieleck.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // ein Array mit X-Koordinaten der Punkte des Vielecks
   int&         y,      // ein Array mit X-Koordinaten der Punkte des Vielecks
   const uint  clr      // Farbe
   );

Parameter

x

[in]  ein Array mit X-Koordinaten der Punkte des Vielecks.

y

[in]  ein Array mit Y-Koordinaten der Punkte des Vielecks.

clr

[in]  Farbe im ARGB-Format.

Pie