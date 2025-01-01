DokumentationKategorien
DataOffset

Gibt den Wert des Daten-Offsets zurück.

 int  DataOffset()

Rückgabewert

Daten-Offset.

Setzt den Wert für den Daten-Offset.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // Wert
   )

Parameter

value

[in] Daten-Offset.