DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasFontGet 

FontGet

Erhält die Schrifteigenschaften.

void  FontGet(
   string&  name,      // Name
   int&     size,      // Größe
   uint&    flags,     // Flags
   uint&    angle      // Winkel
   );

Parameter

name

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um den Namen der Schrift zurückzugeben.

size

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um die Größe der Schrift zurückzugeben.

flags

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um die Schriftflags zurückzugeben.

angle

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um den Schriftwinkel zurückzugeben.