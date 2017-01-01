DocumentaciónSecciones
CPieChart 

CPieChart

Clase para construir diagramas circulares.

ccanvas_piechart

El código de la figura mostrada más arriba se muestra abajo.

Descripción

Los métodos incluidos en esta clase han sido diseñados para lograr un trabajo completo con los diagramas circulares, empezando por la creación de un recurso gráfico y finalizando con la presentación de los rótulos de los segmentos.

Declaración

   class CPieChart : public CChartCanvas

Encabezamiento

   #include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CPieChart

Métodos de clase

Método

Acción

Create

Método virtual que crea un recurso gráfico.  

SeriesSet

Establece la serie de valores que se mostrará en el diagrama.

ValueAdd

Añade un nuevo valor al diagrama (al final).

ValueInsert

Inserta un nuevo valor en el diagrama (según la posición indicada).

ValueUpdate

Actualiza los valores en el diagrama (según la posición indicada).

ValueDelete

Elimina un valor del diagrama (según la posición indicada).

DrawChart

Método virtual que ejecuta el dibujado del diagrama y de todos sus elementos.

DrawPie

Dibuja un segmento del diagrama que se corresponde con un valor determinado.                                                        

LabelMake

Genera el rótulo de un segmento basándose en sus valores y su rótulo inicial.

Métodos heredados de la clase CCanvas

CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartCanvas

ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

 

Ejemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               PieChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using pie chart"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int      Width=600;
input int      Height=450;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
//--- check
   if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)
     {
      Print("Too simple.");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- create chart
   CPieChart pie_chart;
   if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))
     {
      Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   pie_chart.ShowPercent();
//--- draw
   for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));
      Sleep(10);
     }
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable percentage
   pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable descriptors
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- enable all
   pie_chart.ShowLegend();
   pie_chart.ShowValue();
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- or like this
   pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);
   uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();
//--- play with values
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- play with colors
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- rotate
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- finish
   pie_chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Random RGB color                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
uint RandomRGB(void)
  {
   return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
  }