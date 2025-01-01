DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasLineHorizontal 

LineHorizontal

Zeichne ein horizontales Liniensegment.

void  LineHorizontal(
   int         x1,      // X-Koordinate
   int         x2,      // X-Koordinate
   int         y,       // Y-Koordinate
   const uint  clr      // Farbe
   );

Parameter

x1

[in]  X-Koordinate des ersten Punktes des Segments.

x2

[in]  X-Koordinate des zweiten Punktes des Segments.

y

[in]  Y-Koordinate des Segments.

clr

[in]  Farbe in ARGB.