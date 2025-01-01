DokumentationKategorien
Resize

Ändert die Größe der grafischen Ressource.

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // Breite
   const int  height      // Höhe
   );

Parameter

width

[in]  Die neue Breite der grafischen Ressource.

height

[in]  Die neue Höhe der grafischen Ressource.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.

Hinweis

Wenn Sie die Größe ändern, wird das vorherige Bild nicht gespeichert.