Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasShowPercent 

ShowPercent

Setzt den Wert des Flags der Sichtbarkeit für Prozente (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // Wert des Flags  
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true — das Prozent ist sichtbar.
  • false — das Prozent ist unsichtbar.