Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasErase 

Erase

Füllfarbe löscht oder füllt mit einer Farbe.

void  Erase(
   const uint  clr=0      // Farbe
   );

Parameter

clr=0

[in]  Farbe in ARGB.