DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

Setzt den Wert des Flags der Sichtbarkeit für die untere Skala(FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // Wert des Flags 
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true — die untere Skala ist sichtbar.
  • false — die untere Skala ist unsichtbar.