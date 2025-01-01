DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasColorText 

ColorText (Get-Methode)

Gibt die Textfarbe zurück.

 uint  ColorText()

Rückgabewert

Textfarbe.

ColorText (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Textfarbe.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // Textfarbe 
   )

Parameter

value

[in]  Farbe des Textes.