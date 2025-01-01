DokumentationKategorien
Setzt den Wert des Flags der Sichtbarkeit für Deskriptoren (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // Wert des Flags 
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true — der Deskriptor ist sichtbar.
  • false — der Deskriptor ist unsichtbar.