DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasColorUpdate 

ColorUpdate

Aktualisiert die Farben der Reihen (nach der angegebenen Position).

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // Index
   const uint  clr,  // Farbe 
   )

Parameter

pos

[in] Index der Reihe — die Nummer, unter welcher sie hinzugefügt wurde, ab 0. 

clr

[in] Farbwert.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls — false.