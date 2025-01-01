DokumentationKategorien
CChartCanvasIsShowScaleBottom 

IsShowScaleBottom

Gibt das Flag der Sichtbarkeit der Werteskala unten zurück.

 bool  IsShowScaleBottom()

Rückgabewert

true, wenn die Werteskala sichtbar ist, andernfalls — false.