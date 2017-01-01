ДокументацияРазделы
CPieChart

Класс для построения круговых диаграмм.

ccanvas_piechart

Код вышеприведенного рисунка представлен ниже.

Описание

Методы, входящие в этот класс, предназначены для полноценной работы с круговыми диаграммами, начиная с создания графического ресурса и заканчивая оформлением подписей к сегментам.

Декларация

   class CPieChart : public CChartCanvas

Заголовок

   #include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CPieChart

Методы класса

Метод

Действие

Create

Виртуальный метод, который создаёт графический ресурс.  

SeriesSet

Задает серию значений, которые будут показаны на диаграмме.

ValueAdd

Добавляет новое значение на диаграмму (в конец).

ValueInsert

Вставляет новое значение на диаграмму (по указанной позиции).

ValueUpdate

Обновляет значение на диаграмме (по указанной позиции).

ValueDelete

Удаляет значение с диаграммы (по заданной позиции).

DrawChart

Виртуальный метод, который выполняет отрисовку диаграммы и всех её элементов.

DrawPie

Рисует сегмент диаграммы, соответствующий определенному значению.                                                        

LabelMake

Генерирует подпись сегмента на основе его значения и изначальной подписи.

Методы унаследованные от CCanvas

Методы унаследованные от CChartCanvas

Пример

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               PieChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using pie chart"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int      Width=600;
input int      Height=450;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
//--- check
   if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)
     {
      Print("Too simple.");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- create chart
   CPieChart pie_chart;
   if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))
     {
      Print("Error creating pie chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   pie_chart.ShowPercent();
//--- draw
   for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));
      Sleep(10);
     }
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable legend
   pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable percentage
   pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- disable descriptors
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);
   Sleep(2000);
//--- enable all
   pie_chart.ShowLegend();
   pie_chart.ShowValue();
   pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- or like this
   pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);
   uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();
//--- play with values
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- play with colors
   for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- rotate
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- finish
   pie_chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Random RGB color                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
uint RandomRGB(void)
  {
   return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
  }