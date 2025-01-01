DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasIsShowLegend 

IsShowLegend

Gibt das Flag der Sichtbarkeit der Legende auf dem Chart zurück.

 bool  IsShowLegend()

Rückgabewert

true, wenn die Legende sichtbar ist, andernfalls false.