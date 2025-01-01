DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasLoadFromFile 

LoadFromFile

Liest eine Zeichnung aus einer BMP-Datei.

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // Dateiname
   );

Parameter

filename

[in]  Dateiname (einschließlich der Erweiterung "BMP").

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.