ShowScaleTop

Setzt den Wert des Flags der Sichtbarkeit für die obere Skala (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_TOP).                          

 void  ShowScaleTop(
   const bool  flag,  // Wert des Flags 
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true — die obere Skala ist sichtbar.
  • false — die obere Skala ist unsichtbar.