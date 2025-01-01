DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

Gibt eine voreingestellte Farbe nach ihrem Index zurück.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // Index
   );

Parameter

i

[in]  Index für das Erhalten der Farbe.

Rückgabewert

Farbe.