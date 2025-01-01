DokumentationKategorien
Erhält eine grafische Ressource aus dem Objekt OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL und bindet diese an eine Instanz der CCanvas Klasse.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // Chart-ID
   const string       objname,                               // Objektname
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // Methode zur Verarbeitung der Farbe
   )

Erstellt eine grafische Ressource für das Objekt OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL und bindet diese an eine Instanz der CCanvas Klasse.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // Chart-ID
   const string       objname,                               // Objektname
   const int          width,                                 // Bildbreite in Pixel
   const int          height,                                // Bildhöhe in Pixel
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // Methode zur Verarbeitung der Farbe
   )

Parameter

chart_id

[out]  Chart-ID.

objname

[in]  Bezeichnung (Name) des grafischen Objekts.

width

[in]  Bildbreite in der Ressource.

height

[in]  Bildhöhe in der Ressource.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  Methode zur Verarbeitung des Alpha-Kanals. Standardmäßig wird der Alpha-Kanal ignoriert.

Rückgabewert

true – wenn erfolgreich, false - wenn fehlgeschlagen.

