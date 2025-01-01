DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCChartCanvasAllowedShowFlags 

AllowedShowFlags

Setzt den Set zulässiger Flags der Sichtbarkeit für Elemente des Charts.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // Flags
   )

Parameter

flags

[in] Zulässige Flags. 