DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

Setzt den Schriftnamen.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // Name
   );

Parameter

name

[in]  Schriftname Zum Beispiel "Arial".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.