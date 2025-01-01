DokumentationKategorien
TextWidth

Erhält die Breite des Text.

int  TextWidth(
   const string  text      // Text
   );

Parameter

text

[in]  Der Text, den Sie messen wollen.

Rückgabewert

Textbreite in Pixel

Hinweis

Die aktuelle Schriftart wird für Textmessen verwendet.