DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasFill 

Fill

Füllt den Bereich.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // X-Koordinate
   int         y,       // Y-Koordinate
   const uint  clr      // Farbe
   );

Parameter

x

[in]  X-Koordinate des Startpunktes der Füllung.

y

[in]  Y-Koordinate des Startpunktes der Füllung.

clr

[in]  Farbe in ARGB.