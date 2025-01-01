DokumentationKategorien
VScaleParams

Setzt die Parameter für die vertikale Werteskala.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // Maximum
   const double  min,   // Minimum
   const uint    grid,  // Anzahl der Striche
   )

Parameter

max

[in] Minimaler Wert.

min

[in] Maximaler Wert. 

grid

[in] Anzahl der Striche. 