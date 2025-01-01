DokumentationKategorien
Zeichnet eine gefüllte Ellipse, die einem Rechteck mit angegebenen Koordinaten eingeschrieben ist.

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // X-Koordinate der linken oberen Ecke des Rechtecks
   int         y1,      // Y-Koordinate der linken oberen Ecke des Rechtecks
   int         x2,      // X-Koordinate der rechten unteren Ecke des Rechtecks
   int         y2,      // Y-Koordinate der rechten unteren Ecke des Rechtecks
   const uint  clr       // Farbe der Ellipse
   );

Parameter

x1

[in]  X-Koordinate der linken oberen Ecke, die das Rechteck bestimmt.

y1

[in]  Y-Koordinate der linken oberen Ecke, die das Rechteck bestimmt.

x2

[in]  X-Koordinate der rechten unteren Ecke, die das Rechteck bestimmt.

y2

[in]  Y-Koordinate der rechten unteren Ecke, die das Rechteck bestimmt.

clr

[in]  Farbe im ARGB-Format.