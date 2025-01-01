DokumentationKategorien
Gibt das Flag der Sichtbarkeit der Werteskala oben zurück.

 bool  IsShowScaleTop()

Rückgabewert

true, wenn die Werteskala sichtbar ist, andernfalls — false.