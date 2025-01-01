DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBenutzerdefinierte GrafikenCCanvasTextSize 

TextSize

Erhält die Größe des Textes.

void  TextSize(
   const string  text,       // Text
   int&          width,      // Breite
   int&          height      // Höhe
   );

Parameter

text

[in]  Der Text, den Sie messen wollen.

width

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um die Textbreite zurückzugeben.

height

[out]  Ein Verweis auf Variable, um die Texthöhe zurückzugeben.

Hinweis

Die aktuelle Schriftart wird für Textmessen verwendet.