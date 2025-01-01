DokumentationKategorien
ShowValue

Setzt das Flag der Sichtbarkeit für Werte (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // Wert des Flags 
   )

Parameter

flag

[in] Wert des Flags:

  • true — der Wert ist sichtbar.  
  • false — der Wert ist unsichtbar.